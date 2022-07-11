Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,302,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,554 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $77,731,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 151.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,852,000 after buying an additional 153,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ANSYS by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135,821 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $249.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.99.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.60.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

