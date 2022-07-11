Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,533 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total value of $1,770,206.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,352,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,143 shares of company stock worth $14,990,694. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $175.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.62 billion, a PE ratio of 170.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

