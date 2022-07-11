Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $209.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.18.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

