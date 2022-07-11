Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $68.98 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

