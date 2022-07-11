Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC opened at $161.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.