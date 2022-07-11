Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.
Shares of IEF stock opened at $101.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.98. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
