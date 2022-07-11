Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,799 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 85,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 285,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 121,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

Shares of JPHY stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.