Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 596.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of PSR opened at $96.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.32. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $91.35 and a 52 week high of $120.85.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

