Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.59.

NYSE:PXD opened at $217.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.