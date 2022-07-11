Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $91.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

