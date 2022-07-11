Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $660,000 Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PS Business Parks by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $187.21 on Monday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $189.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.51. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

About PS Business Parks (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.