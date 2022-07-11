Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $256,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $228,026,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,911,000 after acquiring an additional 718,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $105.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.44 and its 200-day moving average is $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.22 and a 52 week high of $165.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 102.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

