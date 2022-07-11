Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $729,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.09.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

