Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $789,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,645. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $401.63 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.67 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

