Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $806,000 Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 253.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NJAN. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

NJAN opened at $36.76 on Monday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81.

