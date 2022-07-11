Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $833,000 Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after buying an additional 203,699 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Qualys by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 185,141 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $17,777,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,754,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 117,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

Qualys stock opened at $132.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.92. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.01 and a twelve month high of $150.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $401,186.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,185 shares in the company, valued at $25,594,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,393,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,174,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,038 shares of company stock valued at $9,304,167. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.