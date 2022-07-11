Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $863,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,184,000 after buying an additional 159,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $621.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.00. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

