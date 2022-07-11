Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $961,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.46.

APD opened at $232.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

