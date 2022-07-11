Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $670,000 in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.
NYSEARCA OIH opened at $222.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.18. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $164.41 and a 1 year high of $317.00.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.