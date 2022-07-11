Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $670,000 in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $222.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.18. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $164.41 and a 1 year high of $317.00.

