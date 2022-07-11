Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $633,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $202,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Acas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acas LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000.
KJAN stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $32.59.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.