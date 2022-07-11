Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $633,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $202,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Acas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acas LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000.

KJAN stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

