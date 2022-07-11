Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.