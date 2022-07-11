Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 126,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

