Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 434 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,682,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46,791.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 618,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,675,000 after buying an additional 617,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,327,000 after buying an additional 545,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 291,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 284,870 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $43.13 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

