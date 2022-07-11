Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after acquiring an additional 311,107 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,673,000 after buying an additional 298,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $166.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

