Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 241.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

