Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after buying an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,132,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $79.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.