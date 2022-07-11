Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $83.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

