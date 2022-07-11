Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.91.

Synopsys stock opened at $317.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

