Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.07.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $263.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.78 and its 200-day moving average is $273.01. The stock has a market cap of $191.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

