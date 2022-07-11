Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 217 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $62.97 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $84.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.