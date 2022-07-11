Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $173.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.96 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

