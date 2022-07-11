Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,163 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,081,000 after buying an additional 171,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after acquiring an additional 545,431 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 834,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.51 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

