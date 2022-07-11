Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,256 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 275.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 106,271 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA POCT opened at $28.49 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41.

