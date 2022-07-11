Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 338 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,963,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 65,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.54 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.41.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

