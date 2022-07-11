Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 36,554 Shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,554 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,356,000.

NYSEARCA:IDX opened at $19.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $22.38.

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

