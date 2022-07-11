Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,308 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $18.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

