Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 63,513 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,513 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

