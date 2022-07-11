Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,357 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 412,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 228,663 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAPR opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $29.84.

