Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,952 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $178.45 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.72 and its 200 day moving average is $196.29.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

