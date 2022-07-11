Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,578 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB opened at $126.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.70. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.