Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 809 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $242.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.32 and a 200-day moving average of $279.00.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

