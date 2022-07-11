Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $675,000 Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000.

NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $27.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

