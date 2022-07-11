Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 24,219 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $28.00 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

