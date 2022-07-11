Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 22.3% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $525,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 466,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,640,000 after buying an additional 74,279 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,598 shares of company stock valued at $65,527,046. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS opened at $160.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average of $153.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

