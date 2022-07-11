Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after acquiring an additional 399,021 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,231,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,426,000 after acquiring an additional 168,042 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 145,263 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 679,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

STIP stock opened at $100.95 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average is $104.21.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.