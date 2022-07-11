Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of JPIB opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14.

