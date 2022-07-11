Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 33,522 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 338.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,522 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 518.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSVM opened at $44.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

