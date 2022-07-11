Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 4,356 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000.
PWB stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.86. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $82.28.
