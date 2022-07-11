Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 459 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 41,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 67.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 23,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BR opened at $149.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $150.59. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.