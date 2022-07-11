Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 485 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $185.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

